Meritage Portfolio Management Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,348 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,402,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $127.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $142.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Barclays reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.48.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

