Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 1,610 Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Crane were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

CR stock opened at $89.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.72 and its 200 day moving average is $99.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

