MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Price Target Cut to €10.40

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from €11.60 ($12.08) to €10.40 ($10.83) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €12.60 ($13.13) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $12.49.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment Core and Core Plus, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

