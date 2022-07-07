Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.25

Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.86 ($0.01). Metals Exploration shares last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,844,153 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,078.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of £18.28 million and a P/E ratio of 2.31.

Get Metals Exploration alerts:

Metals Exploration Company Profile (LON:MTL)

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explores for, and develop mining properties in the Western Pacific Rim region. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold-molybdenum project located north of the Philippines. Metals Exploration plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.