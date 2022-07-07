Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after buying an additional 12,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,052,794,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 558.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $636,395,000 after buying an additional 5,748,883 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,066,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $378,751,000 after buying an additional 2,431,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,353,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $57.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.13. The stock has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.56%.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

