Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 1,291 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 491.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at $852,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 166,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,019,000 after purchasing an additional 43,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 117,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BFAM opened at $87.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.37 and a 200-day moving average of $114.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 0.97. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.38 and a 52-week high of $171.91.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $460.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.71.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

