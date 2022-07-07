Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,952 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.32.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

