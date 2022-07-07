Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 303 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,818 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EME. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 276.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $202,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,950,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on EMCOR Group from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $101.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.02. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.64 and a 52-week high of $135.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.13.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.23). EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

