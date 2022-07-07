MobileSmith (OTCMKTS:MOST) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.98

MobileSmith, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOST – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.98 and traded as low as $1.91. MobileSmith shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98.

MobileSmith (OTCMKTS:MOST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

MobileSmith, Inc develops software applications for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers cloud-based collection of applications that run on architected healthcare technology ecosystem. Its product portfolio includes PeriOp Patient Adherence, an EMR integrated mobile app-based set of pre and postoperative instructions that establish a two-way clinical procedure management process between a patient and a healthcare provider; COVID Response Mobile Apps, a healthcare mobile apps supporting COVID-19 communications challenges for hospitals and their communities; and COVIDClear that assess and track the COVID-19 status of the workforce.

