Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 209.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,917 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $12,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

MRNA opened at $159.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.66. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.61 and a 12 month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $795,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,622,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,982,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,706.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,029 shares of company stock worth $55,704,495 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

