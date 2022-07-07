Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,774 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,710,000 after buying an additional 76,298 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MC opened at $39.99 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $37.16 and a one year high of $77.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.60.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $302.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.42 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 89.78% and a net margin of 23.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $317,444.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

