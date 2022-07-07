Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Raised to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moncler from €62.00 ($64.58) to €58.00 ($60.42) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded Moncler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Moncler from €62.00 ($64.58) to €59.50 ($61.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on Moncler from €71.00 ($73.96) to €60.00 ($62.50) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moncler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONRF opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.78. Moncler has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $78.05.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

