Monte Financial Group LLC Sells 26 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Monte Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 220 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 8,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,740,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 278.0% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,304.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,262.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2,557.84.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

