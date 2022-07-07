Montecito Bank & Trust Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.5% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE ABBV opened at $152.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $269.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.04. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.
AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
