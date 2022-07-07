Morgan Stanley Lowers Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Price Target to €35.00

Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €38.00 ($39.58) to €35.00 ($36.46) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DTRUY. DZ Bank downgraded Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €30.00 ($31.25) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Daimler Truck from €45.00 ($46.88) to €50.00 ($52.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Daimler Truck from €50.00 ($52.08) to €53.00 ($55.21) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of Daimler Truck stock opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. Daimler Truck has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

