Moseley Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.6% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $283.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.66. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

