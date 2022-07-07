Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of GitLab to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.91.

GTLB opened at $56.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.95. GitLab has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $137.00.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998,187 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,913,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,875,000. Finally, SQN Investors LP purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

