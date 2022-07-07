Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €70.00 ($72.92) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €83.00 ($86.46) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($78.13) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €90.00 ($93.75) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €78.50 ($81.77) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($93.75) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of Nemetschek stock opened at €61.12 ($63.67) on Wednesday. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €52.80 ($55.00) and a twelve month high of €116.15 ($120.99). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €63.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €77.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

