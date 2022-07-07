NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Now Covered by Analysts at Macquarie

Research analysts at Macquarie started coverage on shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.57% from the stock’s previous close.

NTES has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $89.23 on Tuesday. NetEase has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $6.73. NetEase had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NetEase will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 258,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,289,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,387,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $970,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 55,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 18,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

