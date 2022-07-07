NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Raised to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 7,100 ($85.98) price objective on the stock.

NXGPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,800 ($94.45) to GBX 7,280 ($88.16) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,025 ($97.18) to GBX 6,450 ($78.11) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NEXT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7,036.33.

OTCMKTS:NXGPF opened at $78.70 on Tuesday. NEXT has a 1-year low of $75.80 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.02 and a 200 day moving average of $87.64.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

