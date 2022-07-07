NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Short Interest Up 21.2% in June

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE NGL opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $2.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07. The company has a market cap of $185.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.21.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.63). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 100,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,528,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,937.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGL. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

