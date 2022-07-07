Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Given New GBX 200 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($2.91) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

LON N91 opened at GBX 194.80 ($2.36) on Wednesday. Ninety One Group has a 1 year low of GBX 190.10 ($2.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 290 ($3.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 877.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 221.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 244.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from Ninety One Group’s previous dividend of $6.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Ninety One Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

In related news, insider Kim Mary McFarland acquired 681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £1,797.84 ($2,177.09).

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

