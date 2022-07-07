Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Shares of NRIM opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. Northrim BanCorp has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $47.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.18%.

In related news, Director David W. Karp acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $82,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,416.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Krystal Murphy Nelson acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,808 shares of company stock worth $196,414 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 15.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 288,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 39,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,971,000 after acquiring an additional 31,470 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 138.2% during the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 22,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 22.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $497,000. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

