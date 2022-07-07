Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 392,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,097 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $43,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $110.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $85.43 and a twelve month high of $122.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.10. The stock has a market cap of $260.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

