NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to “Underperform”

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 25.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on NovoCure in a report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NovoCure from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $73.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.87 and a beta of 0.96. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $195.78. The company has a quick ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $28,331.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,600.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in NovoCure by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 20,985 shares during the period. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

