NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by PCG Wealth Advisors LLC

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,516 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.79.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $151.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $378.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.