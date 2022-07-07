NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,696 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.5% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.79.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $151.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $378.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.