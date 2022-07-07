NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Boosted by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,938 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.5% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 222,241 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.79.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $151.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $378.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

