NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Cut to $185.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $185.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NVDA. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.79.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $151.30 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $378.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.12.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

