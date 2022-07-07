Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.05.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The stock has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average of $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 4,845,546 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $285,935,669.46. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 163,395,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,641,955,177.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,301,157 shares of company stock worth $1,327,555,037 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $327,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.9% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 43,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 34.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 19,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

