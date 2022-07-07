OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) PT Raised to $39.00 at Mizuho

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $38.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.46% from the stock’s current price.

OGE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

NYSE OGE opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.74.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.30 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 2,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

