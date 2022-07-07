Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 39,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,124,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $264.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.25. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Several research firms have commented on ODFL. Cowen lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.71.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

