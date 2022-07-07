Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.64

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.64 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 3.10 ($0.04). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 3.15 ($0.04), with a volume of 608,057 shares.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26.
About Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX)
