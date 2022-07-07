Oppenheimer Cuts AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $156.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $169.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.87% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.05 EPS.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.18.

NYSE AGCO opened at $95.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40. AGCO has a one year low of $93.79 and a one year high of $150.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.99.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.51. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AGCO will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth about $1,038,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in AGCO by 599.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 59,215 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in AGCO by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,949,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,564,000 after acquiring an additional 563,239 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

