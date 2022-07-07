Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL opened at $71.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.26.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.