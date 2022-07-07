Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.56 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in State Street by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.91.

NYSE:STT opened at $62.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.28 and a 200-day moving average of $81.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $60.54 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

