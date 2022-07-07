Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 427 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in AGCO by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in AGCO by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,949,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,564,000 after purchasing an additional 563,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $95.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $93.79 and a 52 week high of $150.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.51 and its 200 day moving average is $123.99. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.40.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.51. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

AGCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.18.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

