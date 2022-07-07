Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 500 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,471 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROST. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,162 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 15,811 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Ross Stores by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $73.99 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $127.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global lowered Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.73.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

