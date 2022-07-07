Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Position Trimmed by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,831 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,143.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $33.29 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion and a PE ratio of 6.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $34.30.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

