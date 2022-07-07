Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Position Trimmed by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,831 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,143.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.
About Organon & Co. (Get Rating)
Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Organon & Co. (OGN)
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.