Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Shares of ORN stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.76. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87.
Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $174.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.19 million. Analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Orion Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.
