Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $78.68

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $78.68 and last traded at $79.48, with a volume of 2246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.03.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,301,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,732 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,094,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,775,000 after buying an additional 770,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Oshkosh by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,955,000 after buying an additional 523,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Oshkosh by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 379,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,825,000 after buying an additional 224,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 288,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,064,000 after purchasing an additional 192,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

