Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $95.00. Exane BNP Paribas’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.24.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $71.26 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $66.97 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average of $77.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otis Worldwide (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.