Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of OTIC opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $122.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.53. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTIC. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 17.4% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 466,081 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

