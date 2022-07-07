Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.
Shares of OTIC opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $122.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.53. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTIC. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 17.4% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 466,081 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Otonomy (Get Rating)
Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.
