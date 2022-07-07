Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 864 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after buying an additional 1,664,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intuit by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,835,000 after buying an additional 652,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,158,032,000 after buying an additional 336,690 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 933,957.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after buying an additional 3,801,207 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $404.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $114.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.17.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.56.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

