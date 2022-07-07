Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 2,161 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Pool by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Pool by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Pool by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Pool by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL stock opened at $372.73 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $324.14 and a one year high of $582.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $383.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.26%.

POOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.00.

In other news, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

