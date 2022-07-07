Pendal Group Ltd Grows Stock Position in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCN. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,541,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,541,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TCN opened at $10.42 on Thursday. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $138.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

TCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tricon Residential from $15.75 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.97.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

