Pendal Group Ltd Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,784 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ONEOK by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ONEOK by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

OKE opened at $54.23 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.95 and a 200-day moving average of $63.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.76.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

About ONEOK (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.