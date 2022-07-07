PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $54.70

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.70 and traded as low as $45.41. PennyMac Financial Services shares last traded at $45.67, with a volume of 313,652 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFSI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average is $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $657.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.14 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 25.12%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.42%.

In other news, CIO Vandad Fartaj sold 2,500 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $112,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 108,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $930,651.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,201,728.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,111. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

