Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €220.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €220.00 ($229.17) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €260.00 ($270.83) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €234.00 ($243.75) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($223.96) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($244.79) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($251.04) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

RI stock opened at €178.80 ($186.25) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($111.72) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($141.93). The business’s 50 day moving average is €180.10 and its 200-day moving average is €190.34.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

