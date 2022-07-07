PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 48 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 266.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 348,752 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,617,000 after purchasing an additional 320,753 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,702,114,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,768,000 after purchasing an additional 181,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $352.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.67. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

